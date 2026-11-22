Bangladesh has rejected reports by several Indian media outlets claiming that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman blamed India for violence by the banned Awami League, saying he did not mention any country during a speech in Lalmonirhat on November 19.

Responding to queries about the reports, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Indian outlets had misrepresented the prime minister’s remarks.

“These Indian media outlets have misrepresented the statement because he [Prime Minister Tarique Rahman] did not mention the name of any country,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said, “Awami fascist terrorists are carrying out reckless violence across different continents. The whole world has seen the horrific violence they have inflicted on innocent people.”