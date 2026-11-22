Indian Media misrepresented PM’s remarks: Dhaka
Bangladesh has rejected reports by several Indian media outlets claiming that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman blamed India for violence by the banned Awami League, saying he did not mention any country during a speech in Lalmonirhat on November 19.
Responding to queries about the reports, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the Indian outlets had misrepresented the prime minister’s remarks.
“These Indian media outlets have misrepresented the statement because he [Prime Minister Tarique Rahman] did not mention the name of any country,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said, “Awami fascist terrorists are carrying out reckless violence across different continents. The whole world has seen the horrific violence they have inflicted on innocent people.”
The spokesperson alleged that the violence was creating security concerns in several countries, damaging Bangladesh’s standing and image abroad, and harming the reputation of Bangladeshi expatriates.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on the countries concerned to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of the violence.
Prime Minister Rahman made the remarks last Thursday afternoon at a public meeting organised by the district BNP after inaugurating a programme to re-excavate the Mahendranagar drainage canal in Lalmonirhat Sadar upazila.
Without directly naming any country, the prime minister said the Awami League had not protected the interests of Bangladesh or its people. “The country across the border where they have fled is their master. To please those masters, they have again started conspiring against the people of this country,” he said.