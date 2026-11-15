Bangladesh trade deficit hits $24.17bn, India gap reaches record

Bangladesh’s overall trade deficit stood at $24.17 billion in fiscal year 2024-25, while its trade gap with India, the largest among SAARC nations, reached $9.246 billion in FY2025-26, Commerce Minister Khondkar Abdul Muktadir told Parliament on Sunday. The minister presented the figures while responding to separate questions during the question-and-answer session of Parliament, chaired by Deputy Speaker Kaiser Kamal. Bangladesh’s trade deficit resulted from import expenditure exceeding export earnings, Muktadir said.

Responding to a question from reserved-seat MP Nilufar Chowdhury Moni, the minister said Bangladesh exported goods worth $55.19 billion in FY2024-25, against imports of $79.36 billion. The difference produced a trade deficit of $24.17 billion. Bangladesh exported goods to 202 destinations during the period, according to the minister. The ready-made garment sector accounts for 84% of Bangladesh’s export trade, Muktadir said. Bangladesh could lose preferential market access under various trading schemes after graduating to developing-country status, potentially affecting exports worth $17.5 billion, he added. Responding to a written question from Nahid Islam, an NCP MP from Dhaka-11, Muktadir said Bangladesh exported goods worth $1.802 billion to India in FY2025-26 and imported goods worth $11.049 billion from India. The bilateral trade deficit with India consequently reached $9.246 billion in FY2025-26, the minister said.

Bangladesh and India recorded bilateral trade worth $11.388 billion in FY2024-25, including Bangladeshi exports worth $1.764 billion, he added. Responding to a question from Cumilla-9 MP Md Abul Kalam, Muktadir said the 2026 Dhaka International Trade Fair received export orders worth Tk224.26 crore, down 42.79% from 2025. Export orders at the fair amounted to Tk392 crore in 2025. Responding to a question from Sirajganj-1 MP Selim Reza, the minister said the government was working sincerely to stabilise the market for essential goods, prevent artificial shortages and curb irregularities by dishonest traders. Bangladesh imports medicines from about 72 countries, Muktadir said in response to a question from Kushtia-2 MP Md Abdul Gafur. Responding to a question from Chattogram-15 MP Shahjahan Chowdhury, the minister said the government was giving top priority to ensuring adequate market supplies of essential commodities, including rice, pulses, edible oil and onions, to stabilise prices. The government has approval to provide subsidised food products through the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh, or TCB, to about 10 million families from low-income groups. About 7.8 million families are currently receiving fixed quantities of food products every month, he said. Regular drives are being conducted jointly by the Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection and district administrations to prevent syndicates and market manipulation, the minister added.