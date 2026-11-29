The government has permitted markets, shopping centres and shops in Bangladesh to remain open until 10pm on three days a week and until 8pm on the remaining three days, the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association said in a press release on Sunday. The decision was taken at a meeting between Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku and the Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, according to the release. State Minister for Power Anindya Islam Amit, the Power Secretary and the chairman of the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) attended the meeting.

The meeting also discussed loans for installing solar panels in markets. The government will provide loans at 5% interest for terms of five to seven years to markets seeking to install solar panels, the association said. The government has made certification from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution mandatory to ensure the quality of solar panels. The release said the BSTI and installation companies would be held accountable if substandard panels were used despite the certification requirement. Concerns among consumers over prepaid electricity meters were also raised at the meeting. The association said customers who recharge a meter card with Tk2,000 often see a substantially lower amount displayed on the meter. The association said charges including peak-hour and off-peak-hour rates, demand charges and VAT are deducted under the manual billing system. Meter rental charges are also still being deducted despite their cancellation because no circular has been issued, it said.