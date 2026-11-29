Home Affairs Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has said the government currently has no plan to deploy the army. "Strengthening security in the country is a routine responsibility of the law enforcement agencies. The government has no current plan to deploy the army" he said. He made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists at a press briefing at the Ministry of Home Affairs today. The briefing covered the Cox's Bazar master plan and the overall security situation in the country. The home minister also said there is no apprehension over law and order situation among the people.

Responding to questions about today's incident in the Nowdoba area under Jajira Police Station near the Padma Bridge, the minister said he is yet to receive details, citing primary information of two deaths. Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and other law enforcement agencies brought the situation under control with patience, he said. "The area is now peaceful," he added. Reiterating the government's position on security, the Home Minister said security operations remain part of the regular duties of law enforcement agencies. Following the fourth meeting on the district's integrated development strategy, Salahuddin said the government plans to submit the tourism master plan for Cox's Bazar by December. The meeting was chaired by the Finance Minister and attended by the Land Minister, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, members of parliament from Cox's Bazar, and representatives of the Civil Aviation and Environment ministries. The master plan is being prepared by Cox's Bazar Development Authority under the Ministry of Housing and Public Works, with Bangladesh Army officials also involved in the planning process. The proposed plan will cover the entire region, including Chakaria, Maheshkhali, Ukhiya and Teknaf. The meeting also discussed the reassessment of Ecologically Critical Areas (ECAs) in Cox's Bazar. Some previously declared ECA zones were not based on detailed surveys. In line with the High Court's directives, officials from the Environment Ministry, led by the district administration, will prepare a detailed assessment and redefine the boundaries. The meeting also decided to cancel the previous Public Works Ministry notification that prohibited construction within 300 metres of the seashore and within 500 metres outside municipal areas. No new structures or construction projects will be allowed on Saint Martin's and Sonadia islands, according to the decisions discussed at the meeting, the Home Minister said. Both islands will be incorporated into the master plan as Ecologically Critical Areas.