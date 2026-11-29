Road and highway blockades by activists of the banned Awami League disrupted transport links between Dhaka and Khulna, Barishal, Pirojpur, Madaripur and Bagerhat on Sunday, the first day of the party’s 48-hour lockdown in Gopalganj. Tree trunks were placed on key roads, stopping vehicular movement. Sections of the Dhaka-Khulna and Dhaka-Barishal highways passing through Gopalganj were blocked at several locations. Traffic also remained suspended on the Gopalganj-Tekerhat and Pirojpur-Gopalganj regional highways, leaving passenger and goods vehicles stranded. Public life in Gopalganj district was largely disrupted from the morning. Vehicle movement on the main roads of Gopalganj town was almost absent, while only a limited number of rickshaws, vans and motorcycles operated in narrow streets.

Most residents stayed indoors unless they had urgent needs, while the majority of shops and business establishments remained closed. The town and its roads presented a markedly different scene from a normal day. As the day progressed, Awami League leaders and activists, along with members of affiliated organisations, brought out processions carrying sticks and oars in different parts of the district town. Demonstrators also held sit-ins, played cricket and used sound systems to broadcast Bangabandhu’s speeches and songs at various locations. A Grameen Bank branch office in Jhalirpar of Muksudpur upazila was vandalised and set on fire at around 11am on Sunday. Materials were taken out of the office and burned. The identities of those involved and the extent of the damage were not immediately known. Elias Haque, office secretary of the district Awami League, claimed that people from all sections of Gopalganj were voluntarily observing the party’s two-day lockdown programme. He said party leaders had been instructed not to allow vandalism, arson or any deterioration of law and order in the name of the programme. Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and Sheikh Fazle Naeem had instructed party activists not to cause damage to lives or property and to observe the programme peacefully, Haque said. He alleged that miscreants had entered the movement, created disorder at different locations and were attempting to blame the Awami League and its leaders. Haque urged law enforcement agencies not to use force against peaceful programmes and called on members of the public not to take the law into their own hands. He said the party’s movement would continue until Sheikh Hasina returned to the country.