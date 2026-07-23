Modi Invites Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to BRICS Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to attend the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13 as a special guest, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaid Islam said on Thursday.
Speaking to reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Shama Obaid Islam said, “The invitation letter has reached our Ministry of Foreign Affairs. We have forwarded it to the Prime Minister’s Office.”
India, as the host of the 18th BRICS Summit, invited the Prime Minister of Bangladesh to join the meeting even though Bangladesh is not a member of the bloc.
The BRICS member states are Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates.
The bloc’s partner countries are Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
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