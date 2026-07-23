PM urges more local and foreign investment to help Bangladesh reach $1 trillion economy

Prime Minister Tareque Rahman on Thursday called on domestic and foreign investors to increase investment in Bangladesh, saying the country aims to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and that his “new and forward-looking BNP government” would provide the policy and institutional support needed for business expansion.

Speaking at the “FICCI FDI Conference 2026”, titled “Accelerating Foreign Investment for Employment and Prosperity in Bangladesh”, organised by the Foreign Investors’ Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rahman welcomed local and foreign guests, business leaders, FICCI members, development partners and investors attending the event. Tareque Rahman said the presence of leading global corporate executives, successful investors and experts reflected international confidence in Bangladesh. Tareque Rahman thanked those who had chosen Bangladesh as an investment destination, saying they were contributing to job creation, the introduction of modern technology, stronger global supply chains and the country’s economic progress.

Tareque Rahman said that before entering politics, he had also been involved in business. Drawing on that experience, Tareque Rahman said business success depends not only on entrepreneurial capability or political assurances, but also to a large extent on government policies that support growth. Tareque Rahman said the government was inviting both domestic and foreign investors to launch new ventures and expand businesses in Bangladesh. Tareque Rahman said that if anyone invested capital in Bangladesh, the government would stand by them with time, institutional support and timely policies. Tareque Rahman said this was not merely an assurance, but a clear commitment by the government.

Tareque Rahman said that while Bangladesh faced some challenges, its prospects were even stronger. Tareque Rahman identified the country’s strengths as a rapidly growing large domestic market, a young and hardworking workforce, a strategic geographic location and an elected government backed by overwhelming public support. Tareque Rahman said these factors were moving the country towards sustainable and lasting prosperity. Tareque Rahman said the government’s central goal was to build a dynamic economy that is rules-based, connected to the global economy and driven by the private sector. Tareque Rahman said the government’s election manifesto contained a clear blueprint for economic transformation and urged investors not only to invest in Bangladesh but also to become partners in implementing that vision. Outlining the government’s first five months in office, Tareque Rahman said economic and policy preparations had begun long before it assumed responsibility. Tareque Rahman said the views of investors, entrepreneurs, business chambers, economists, development partners and policymakers had been considered seriously during that period.

Based on those recommendations, Tareque Rahman said the government had taken steps to increase foreign direct investment by strengthening legal protections for investment, creating a modern and business-friendly regulatory framework, simplifying the tax system, ensuring the smooth repatriation of earned profits, building a stronger capital market and improving infrastructure. Tareque Rahman said the government was now working to modernise the legal and regulatory framework, enhance investor protection, improve fast-track dispute resolution, simplify tax and VAT administration and make profit repatriation hassle-free. Tareque Rahman said the government was also advancing efforts to build a dynamic capital market, encourage the startup sector, reduce unnecessary restrictions and red tape, simplify administrative procedures and digitalise public services. Tareque Rahman added that the government was working to increase investment in renewable energy, improve port and logistics infrastructure and ensure energy security. Tareque Rahman said the government had set a target of turning Bangladesh into a $1 trillion economy by 2034. Tareque Rahman said the budget had provided various incentives with special priority for renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, electronics, digital services, agro-processing, advanced textiles, healthcare and logistics.