Ban on tourists visit to Sajek Valley lifted

The Rangamati district administration today officially reopened Sajek Valley and all other tourist destinations in the district nine-day after closure due to continuous heavy rainfall, which had caused landslides, increased accident risks in hilly areas, and disrupted transportation.
The decision was announced in a public notice signed urging travellers to exercise caution during the ongoing monsoon season and strictly follow all instructions and advises, issued by the district administration from time to time.
On July 7, in the wake of weather forecasts and the persistent heavy rainfall in Rangamati Hill District, which triggered landslides and disrupted transportation in several areas, the district administration had temporarily closed the Sajek Valley Tourist Centre in Baghaichhari Upazila until further notice.
With the situation now returning to normal, Sajek Valley and all other tourist attractions in the upazila have been reopened to visitors after nearly nine days, following the latest directive from the district administration.
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