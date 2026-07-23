One More Dengue Death, 450 Admitted to Hospitals

One person died from dengue and 450 more patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday.

The health bulletin said hospital admissions during the period included 64 in Barishal division, 51 in Chattogram division, 102 in Dhaka division outside the city corporations, 43 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 50 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 66 in Khulna division, 19 in Mymensingh division, 11 in Rajshahi division and 44 in Rangpur division.

The Directorate General of Health Services said the total number of dengue cases recorded in Bangladesh this year has risen to 12,020.

The agency said 5,916 dengue patients have been admitted to hospital so far this month.

The total death toll from dengue this year has reached 39, according to the health authority.

Of the total deaths, 21 occurred this month. Two deaths were recorded in January, two in February, one in May and 13 in June.