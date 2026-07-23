One More Dengue Death, 450 Admitted to Hospitals

One person died from dengue and 450 more patients were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours from 8am Wednesday to 8am Thursday, according to a dengue bulletin issued by the Directorate General of Health Services on Thursday.
The health bulletin said hospital admissions during the period included 64 in Barishal division, 51 in Chattogram division, 102 in Dhaka division outside the city corporations, 43 in Dhaka North City Corporation, 50 in Dhaka South City Corporation, 66 in Khulna division, 19 in Mymensingh division, 11 in Rajshahi division and 44 in Rangpur division.
The Directorate General of Health Services said the total number of dengue cases recorded in Bangladesh this year has risen to 12,020.
The agency said 5,916 dengue patients have been admitted to hospital so far this month.
The total death toll from dengue this year has reached 39, according to the health authority.
Of the total deaths, 21 occurred this month. Two deaths were recorded in January, two in February, one in May and 13 in June.
Two more people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh, raising the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms to 805 since 15 March, according to the Directorate General of Health Services in its updated measles report released on Thursday. Directorate data show4 hours ago
Six more people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh, raising the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms to 803 since March 13, according to a measles update released by the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday. The report said 708 of the deat1 days ago
More than two months after Bangladesh completed a special measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign, measles infections and deaths have not declined as expected, raising questions from public health experts.3 days ago
Two more people have died from dengue and 306 others were admitted to hospitals across Bangladesh in the 24 hours ending 8:00am on Thursday, according to a dengue bulletin sent by the Directorate General of Health Services. The bulletin, issued on Thursday, said the 24-hour reporting period ran fro7 days ago