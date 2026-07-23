Two More Die with Measles Symptoms, Death Toll Reaches 805

Two more people have died with measles symptoms in Bangladesh, raising the total number of deaths from confirmed measles and measles-like symptoms to 805 since 15 March, according to the Directorate General of Health Services in its updated measles report released on Thursday.
Directorate data showed that of the 805 deaths, 710 were among people with measles symptoms and 95 were from confirmed measles.
In the past 24 hours, from 8am on Wednesday to 8am on Thursday, 848 people with measles symptoms arrived at hospitals across the country. Of them, 785 were admitted. During the same period, laboratory testing confirmed measles in 166 people.
Nationwide, 121,200 people have so far shown measles symptoms. Among them, 103,863 have been admitted to hospital. Of those, 100,188 have been discharged.
The Directorate General of Health Services said Dhaka division recorded the highest number of deaths among people with measles symptoms, at 307. Sylhet division recorded 106 deaths, followed by Rajshahi with 90, Mymensingh with 67, Chattogram with 56, Barishal with 43, Khulna with 31 and Rangpur with 10.
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