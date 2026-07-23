President Mohammed Shahabuddin May Resign Within Days

President Mohammed Shahabuddin may resign within the next one or two days, according to multiple sources in the BNP and Bangabhaban cited on Thursday by Ajker Patrika. If he steps down, Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed will discharge the duties of president in line with the Constitution.
A Bangabhaban official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Mohammed Shahabuddin had already begun preparing to resign from the office of president. The official said he is expected to travel abroad for medical treatment after resigning.
Sources said the BNP high command had recently requested the president to resign. Assurances were also given that he would not face any embarrassing situation after stepping down, the sources added.
Article 50 of the Constitution states that the president may resign by a signed letter addressed to the speaker. Article 54 says that if the office of president falls vacant, or if the president is unable to discharge duties because of absence, illness or any other reason, the speaker will perform the functions of the president until a new president is elected or the president resumes office.
After Mohammed Shahabuddin resigns, the BNP parliamentary party will finalise whom it will nominate for the presidency. A new president will then be elected within the stipulated time by a vote of members of the Jatiya Sangsad.
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