BSTI Orders Recall of 8 Products from 4 Companies

The Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) has ordered the immediate withdrawal of eight products made by four companies after laboratory tests found excessive preservatives, harmful microorganisms and non-compliance with Bangladesh standards, according to a BSTI notice issued on Monday.

BSTI said Fresh Garden Agro Resources’ mango pickle contained excessive preservatives.

BSTI also ordered the withdrawal of Bellissimo brand Rotondo Hazelnut Coated Chocolate Ice Cream, produced by Kazi Food Industries, after tests found total milk solid non-fat levels above the Bangladesh standard.

Four cosmetics products under Olive Bangladesh’s Labonno brand were also ordered removed from the market after harmful microorganisms were detected. The products are Milk Skin Lotion, Aloe Vera Skin Lotion, Facewash Moringa+Matcha Foaming Milk, and Aloe Vera variant Shampoo.

BSTI further directed the recall of Deco Foods’ Deco Fruit Funda brand soft drink powder in Mango and Orange variants because the products contained less vitamin C than required under Bangladesh standards.

BSTI said the companies concerned have already been issued rejection letters after the products failed testing. The regulator instructed them to refrain from producing, selling and distributing the products until their licences are renewed or approval is granted.

BSTI said the companies had also been directed, in the interest of public welfare and consumer protection, to immediately withdraw the products from all distributors, dealers and retail markets across the country. The agency said it would closely monitor whether the directive is being implemented.

BSTI said strict action would be taken against the companies concerned under existing laws if the order is violated.

BSTI Director General (Secretary) Kazi Imdadul Hoque said access to quality products is a public right. Kazi Imdadul Hoque urged consumers to check BSTI certification marks, licence numbers, production dates, expiry dates and other necessary information before purchasing products. Kazi Imdadul Hoque also requested that complaints regarding product quality, adulteration, fraud or misuse of the BSTI certification mark be reported to the agency without delay.