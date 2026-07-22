South Chattogram Floods Damage Nearly 20,000 Tube Wells

Flash floods in South Chattogram have damaged at least 19,961 tube wells across Banshkhali, Satkania and Chandanaish, triggering a safe drinking water crisis and a rise in waterborne and skin diseases, according to official figures from the Department of Public Health Engineering (DPHE).

The flooding hit the three upazilas after continuous rainfall, tidal surges and hill runoff from 5 July. DPHE Chattogram said 12,110 tube wells were completely damaged and 7,851 were partially damaged. The affected tube wells include both government-owned and privately owned installations. The floods also damaged 5,694 toilets in the three upazilas. Nearly 800,000 people have been affected in the areas, the official data said.

Palash Chandra Das, executive engineer of DPHE Chattogram district, said: “The relevant authorities are working to reinstall completely damaged tube wells, repair partially damaged tube wells and ensure safe water supply among the affected people.” After the flood situation began to ease, children in the affected areas have been increasingly suffering from waterborne diseases. Prolonged exposure to contaminated floodwater has led to blisters, scabies, fungal infections, itching, fever among children, cold and cough, various eye diseases, diarrhoea, cholera and skin diseases, according to the report. Chattogram Civil Surgeon Jahangir Alam said 200 union-based medical teams are working across the district to deliver health services in the affected areas. He said 112 medical camps and 32 mobile medical camps have already brought 45,200 patients under treatment.

Jahangir Alam said: “The medical teams, comprising medical officers, sub-assistant community medical officers, community health care providers (CHCP), assistant health inspectors and health assistants, are carrying out treatment services, medicine distribution and health awareness activities in flood-affected areas.” According to the Civil Surgeon’s Office, the medical camps have so far distributed 77,500 oral saline packets and 65,900 water purification tablets. Health statistics for 15 upazilas in the district from 10 to 19 July show that 1,054 people were infected with diarrhoea during the period, though no deaths were reported. In the same period, 48 people contracted measles and 18 contracted dengue, with no deaths reported from either disease. During the same period, around 700 patients sought treatment for skin diseases. Most patients came with scabies, deep fungal infections, nail infections, cellulitis and allergy-related symptoms caused by waterlogging.