ECNEC approves 12 projects involving Tk 1,68,780cr including 3 metro projects

The Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) today approved a total of 12 projects involving an estimated cost of Taka 1,68,780 crore including three metro rail projects to facilitate environment-friendly mass transportation system in the capital. The approvals came from the 3rd ECNEC meeting of the current fiscal year (FY27) held at Bangladesh Secretariat with ECNEC Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in the chair. State Minister for Planning Md. Zonayed Abdur Rahim Saki and Planning Division Secretary SM Shakil Akhter briefed reporters after the meeting at the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Of the total project cost, Taka 48,256.30 crore will come from the government of Bangladesh portion, Taka 1,20,466.39 crore as project loan and the rest of Taka 57.71 crore from the concerned organization's own fund. In the day's meeting, the government approved a new metro rail project costing Tk 45,503.76 crore while also considered positively revisions to two ongoing metro rail projects. The proposed MRT Line-5 Southern Route will develop a 17.20-kilometre metro rail corridor from Gabtali to Dasherkandi, including 13.10 kilometres of underground tracks. The meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, considered and approved revised proposals for MRT Line-1 and MRT Line-5 Northern Route.

The government would provide Tk 15,197.66 crore for the Line-5 Southern Route, while Tk 30,306.10 crore will come from loans from the Asian Development Bank and South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund. The two ongoing metro projects, both approved in 2019, were originally estimated to cost a combined Tk 93,799.97 crore. Their combined revised cost has now reached Tk 2,04,243.25 crore, an increase of Tk 1,10,443.28 crore, or 117.74 per cent. The revised figure is Tk 9,741.84 crore lower than the Tk 2,13,985.09 crore proposed by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited in August, following recommendations from a Project Evaluation Committee meeting on August 30. The revised proposals were sent to the Planning Commission on September 13 after reassessment of costs related to mainline construction, land development, buildings, electrical and mechanical systems, utility relocation and equipment.

The cost of the 31.24-kilometre MRT Line-1, connecting the airport with Kamalapur and featuring an elevated branch from Natun Bazar to Purbachal, has been increased to Tk 1,14,394.89 crore from Tk 52,561.43 crore approved by ECNEC in 2019. The increase is Tk 61,833.46 crore, or 117.64 per cent. The government contribution would rise by 133 per cent to Tk 30,552.26 crore, while the Japan International Cooperation Agency loan would increase by 112.53 per cent to Tk 83,842.63 crore. The revision attributed the increase partly to delays in design and tender preparation during the Covid pandemic and complexities involved in implementing the country's first underground metro rail. Changes during detailed design included larger stations, relocated entrances, exits and ventilation shafts, a three-storey Rajarbagh station and about 20 kilometres of detour roads for traffic management during construction. The cost of the 20-kilometre MRT Line-5 Northern Route from Hemayetpur to Bhatara has increased to Tk 89,848.36 crore from Tk 41,238.54 crore, a rise of Tk 48,609.82 crore, or 117.88 per cent. The government contribution would rise by 84.22 per cent to Tk 22,330.11 crore, while the JICA loan would increase by 131.89 per cent to Tk 67,518.24 crore. The Hemayetpur-Amin Bazar section will be elevated, while the Amin Bazar-Bhatara section will run underground through densely populated areas. The project, originally scheduled to be fully operational by 2028, is now proposed for completion by December, 2032.

Of the approved 12 projects, five are under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry, two under the Defence Ministry, two under the Railways Ministry and one each under the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives, Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources. The two other approved projects under the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry are: "Upgrading District Highways under Rajshahi Road Zone to Appropriate Standards and Width" with Taka 943.87 crore; "Upgrading District Highways under Chattogram Road Zone to Appropriate Standards and Width (3rd Phase)" with Taka 1,459.35 crore. The two Defence Ministry projects are "Establishment of Barishal Cantonment, Barishal - 2nd Phase" with Taka 1,153.60 crore and "Construction of Accommodation Facilities for Naval Personnel and Other Infrastructure in Khulna Naval Area" with Taka 374.14 crore. The Rural Development and Co-operatives Ministry project is "Khulna Sewerage System Development Project (1st Revised)" with an additional cost of Taka 270.39 crore.

The two Railway Ministry approved projects are "Implementation of Electric Traction Along Narayanganj-Dhaka-Joydebpur Section of Bangladesh Railway" with Taka 3,822.51 crore and "Construction of New Dual-Gauge Railway Line from Bogura to Sirajganj (1st Revised)" with an additional cost of Taka 4,667.42 crore. The Labour and Employment Ministry project is "The Improved Working Condition and Social Protection for Workers in the Textile and Leather Sector" with Taka 89.25 crore. The Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Ministry project is "Upgradation and Expansion of Electricity Distribution System in Monpura Island Area (1st Revised)" with an additional cost of Taka 52.8183 crore. The meeting was also informed about 15 projects, each involving less than Tk 50 crore, which had already received approval from the Planning Minister.