Gas supply to industries would return to its previous level from tomorrow: PM

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today expressed hope that the gas supply to industries would return to its previous level from tomorrow, as the government has resolved the problem caused by an accident at one of the country’s two floating LNG terminals. “Hopefully, InshaAllah, from tomorrow evening, gas supply will return to the level as it was one-and-a-half months ago,” he said while exchanging views with business leaders and media personalities at the Prime Minister’s Office at Bangladesh Secretariat here today.

The three-hour meeting was held to discuss the current situation, challenges and future plans in the country’s power and energy sector, with participants putting forward their views on various issues, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Hasan Shiplu. Explaining the reasons behind the current gas shortage, the Prime Minister said gas supply had been disrupted following an accident at one of the country’s two floating LNG terminals, affecting industries and other sectors. However, he said, the problem had already been resolved. The premier also sought cooperation from the business community and the media in implementing the government’s plans for the power and energy sector and urged all concerned to give the government time to implement its plans during its tenure without creating instability, saying any disruption would ultimately hurt business, trade and the country’s economy.

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Aninda Islam Amit made a presentation titled “Challenges and Future Roadmap of Bangladesh’s Power and Energy Sector” at the meeting. The Prime Minister described the current problems in the country’s power and energy sector as “inherited problems”, saying it would not be possible to resolve the entire crisis within six months or a year. “But we have identified the problems, prepared plans and are now at the stage of implementing,” he said. Tarique Rahman said his government is working within a specific timeframe to restore normalcy in power and energy supplies, adding that successful implementation of the plans would benefit not only business and trade but also the overall economy.