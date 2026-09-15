Tribunal Sentences Obaidul Quader, 6 Others to Death for Crimes Against Humanity

Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Tuesday sentenced seven fugitive political leaders, including banned Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, to death for crimes against humanity over killings during the July-August 2024 anti-discrimination student movement.

All seven accused have been fugitives since the beginning of the case.

The convicts include Awami League Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, former State Minister for Information Mohammad Ali Arafat, Juba League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash, Awami League General Secretary Moinul Hossain Khan Nikhil, banned Bangladesh Chhatra League President Saddam Hossain and General Secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.

The three-member tribunal panel, led by Justice Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, delivered the verdict at 12:15pm. The other members were Judge Md Manjurul Basid and Judge Noor Mohammad Shahriar Kabir.

The tribunal kept the case pending for verdict on August 17 after hearing closing arguments from the prosecution and defence. The prosecution concluded its arguments on August 12 and sought the maximum punishment, death, for the accused.

State-appointed lawyers M Hasan Imam and Ishrat Jahan presented arguments on behalf of the seven fugitive accused.

The tribunal accepted the formal charges against the accused on December 18 last year and issued arrest warrants against all seven, including Obaidul Quader. Charges were framed on January 22, while the trial began on February 17 with the prosecution’s opening statement.

Twenty-nine witnesses, including slain Inqilab Mancha spokesperson Sharif Osman bin Hadi and the investigation officer, testified in the case. Prosecution arguments began on August 4 after the completion of witness testimony.

