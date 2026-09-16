Stall Over New Bangladesh Envoy as Delhi Holds Back Clearance

India has not yet granted formal approval for Bangladesh’s nomination of Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam as its next high commissioner to New Delhi, more than a month after Dhaka submitted his name, according to an NDTV report. Bangladesh wants to appoint Siam as its next high commissioner in Delhi, but India must first issue agrément—the host country’s formal approval for an ambassadorial or high commissioner appointment. New Delhi has not yet provided that approval.

Siam is a career diplomat with extensive experience. He became foreign secretary last year during the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus and previously served as Bangladesh’s ambassador to Washington. Bangladesh cannot formally implement his new posting in Delhi without Indian approval. The matter has gained urgency as the tenure of current Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah is nearing its end. Hamidullah is scheduled to leave for Geneva in mid-October to take up his new role as Bangladesh’s permanent representative to the United Nations. Under the Vienna Convention, a country cannot directly appoint its preferred ambassador or high commissioner to another country without prior approval from the receiving state. A host country is not required to explain a refusal or delay in granting agrément and may remain silent on the matter.

Most countries handle the process privately to prevent confidential diplomatic complications from becoming public disputes. Technically, India’s delay in granting Siam’s agrément does not amount to a direct rejection, although it has raised questions amid recent tensions between Dhaka and Delhi. Expectations had emerged that Bangladesh-India relations could take a new direction after Tarique Rahman became Bangladesh’s prime minister. Those expectations have weakened in recent weeks. India had said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was due to visit New Delhi in August, but the visit was cancelled. India had earlier invited him, as chair of BIMSTEC—the regional grouping of Bay of Bengal countries—to attend the BRICS leaders’ summit in New Delhi. Rahman did not accept that invitation, and Bangladesh did not send another representative. Current Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah, who remains Bangladesh’s official representative in Delhi, was also absent from the event. Tensions have also been heightened by the presence in India of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was removed from power during the July 2024 uprising. Hasina travelled to India after her removal in August 2024 and has remained there since. Despite tensions at the political level, cooperation between the two countries has not come to a complete halt. Officials from Bangladesh and India attended a two-day meeting in Dhaka last week, discussing rail connectivity and various issues related to cross-border train operations.