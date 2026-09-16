Ziaur Rahman’s ‘Memories of the War of Independence’ Added to Textbooks

Ziaur Rahman’s article, “Memories of the War of Independence”, will be included as a new chapter in Bangladesh’s Class 9-10 Bangla Literature textbook from the 2027 academic year, following final approval by the National Curriculum Coordination Committee (NCCSC), the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) said. The NCTB is also planning to include an image of a historical diary from the period in the textbook. NCTB Chairman Professor Mohammad Fakhrul Mowla confirmed the decision to Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha, saying the NCCSC had given final approval to include Ziaur Rahman’s article in the Bangla Literature book for Class 9 and 10 students from the next academic year.

“The government has taken this initiative to present, objectively and impartially, the contribution made by each person,” Mowla said. Educationists and specialists said inclusion of the article would allow students to learn impartially about the historic call of “We Revolt” from Chattogram and the declaration of independence from Kalurghat, describing the move as an important milestone in presenting an objective history of the Liberation War. National Professor Dr Mahbub Ullah said the article had historical value and would help young students become aware of the struggle for independence. “Including it in textbooks is justified,” he said. Professor Shah Shamim Ahmed of the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Dhaka said the chapter would enable future generations to learn truthful and objective accounts of the Liberation War.

“The current government’s approach of presenting impartial and objective history will end the mentality of one-sided historical practice that prevailed during political changes in the past,” Ahmed said. The Ministry of Education said the decision was taken at an NCCSC meeting chaired by the secretary of the ministry’s Secondary and Higher Education Division on August 24. NCTB curriculum officials said the author introduction to the 22nd prose chapter of the Class 9-10 Bangla Literature textbook identifies Ziaur Rahman as the declarer of the Great Independence, a former president, army chief, commander of Z Force, Sector 1 commander and a recipient of the Bir Uttam gallantry award. The textbook’s contextual note describes the Liberation War as an all-out “people’s war” and states that, after the March 25 massacre and the arrest of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, then Major Ziaur Rahman’s declaration of independence was like a “clarion call” for people seeking liberation. The NCTB said explanatory notes preceding the article refer to “The Birth of a Nation”, published in the Daily Bangla in 1972, and “Memories of the War of Independence”, published in the now-defunct Daily Desh in 1980, as unique documents of the Liberation War. The notes state that Bangladesh’s independence was not the achievement of any single individual or political party. They recognise Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, A. K. Fazlul Huq, Maulana Bhashani, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, “declarer of independence” and “martyred president” Ziaur Rahman, and Bangladesh’s first prime minister Tajuddin Ahmad as indispensable names in the country’s history.

Curriculum officials said the article depicts the beginning of the armed independence struggle in Chattogram in March 1971, the declaration of independence from the Kalurghat radio station and sacrifices made in frontline battles. Describing his decision to assume armed responsibility during the Liberation War, Ziaur Rahman wrote: “We all fought — soldiers and the people alike. At a moment of extreme national crisis, someone has to step forward and take responsibility. I only carried out that responsibility. When the leaders disappeared and there was no one left to make a decision, I had to announce the greatest decision on behalf of the nation... In the early hours of March 26, that final moment came — the moment for which we had waited anxiously throughout the month.” Writing about suspected movements by Pakistani forces in Chattogram, he said: “From the mysterious movements of the 20th Baloch Regiment from March 1, we could clearly sense what was about to happen... On March 13, Yahya’s round-table meeting with the leaders began. Pakistani generals started arriving one after another by plane... It was a frightening sign of an all-out attack.” He wrote that on the night of March 25-26, he was instructed at 11pm by his battalion’s commanding officer to report to General Ansari at Chattogram port, with a naval truck sent to escort him. “At a barricade in Agrabad, the truck stopped,” he wrote. “At that moment, Major Khaliquzzaman met me and quietly said that they had started attacking the cantonment and had also launched operations in the city. Many innocent people had been killed and injured. The time for which we had waited had arrived.” “I immediately said, ‘We Revolt’. I ordered them to rush to Sholoshahar, detain the Pakistani officers and prepare everyone in the battalion for war,” he wrote. Ziaur Rahman wrote that after arriving in Sholoshahar, he took a rifle from one of the soldiers and gathered all officers and soldiers of the battalion in one place. “I gave a brief speech and said that we had entered the war of independence,” he wrote. “They had been eagerly waiting for this declaration. Everyone immediately responded with cheers. The armed war of independence began at that moment. It was 2:15am on March 26, 1971 — an unforgettable moment for the nation.” Describing the formation of the first liberated area in the hills of Patiya and the military strategy that followed, he wrote: “At 4am, we set out along the railway line towards the hills of Patiya. One hundred members of the EPR joined us on the way.”