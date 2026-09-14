President seeks stronger UK cooperation in education, technology, trade and investment

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has called for enhanced United Kingdom cooperation in Bangladesh’s education, human resource development and technology sectors, as well as stronger trade and investment between the two countries.
The President made the call when British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Sarah Cook paid a courtesy call on him at Bangabhaban on Monday, according to a press release signed by the President’s Press Secretary Md Sarwar Alam.
Sarah Cook handed over a congratulatory letter from King Charles III of the United Kingdom to Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on his election as Bangladesh’s new President.
The President expressed sincere gratitude to King Charles III for the message and requested the High Commissioner to convey his warm greetings to the King.
The President sought continued UK support to expand higher education opportunities for Bangladeshi students in the United Kingdom, increase Commonwealth scholarships, develop Bangladesh’s human resources and strengthen the capacity of education and technology-based institutions.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said Bangladeshi expatriates living in Britain were playing an important role in strengthening the historic bonds between the two countries and supporting socio-economic development.
Bangladesh, as a Commonwealth member state, has also been working closely with the United Kingdom on joint development and issues of common interest among Commonwealth countries, the President said.
The President said Bangladesh had returned to the democratic path through a free, fair and peaceful election. The President stressed the importance of improving the skills and capacity of democratic institutions and elected representatives to further strengthen that process.
Sarah Cook informed the President that nearly 99.99% of Bangladeshi products, including readymade garments, would continue to receive duty-free and quota-free access to the UK market for an additional three years after Bangladesh graduates from the list of least developed countries.
The President welcomed the decision, saying it presented an important opportunity to take trade relations between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom to a new level.
Sarah Cook also briefed the President on a new initiative for digital climate data exchange between Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.
The President expressed hope that the exchange of weather and climate-related information would improve forecast accuracy and play an effective role in increasing Bangladesh’s agricultural production.
The Secretary to the President’s Office, the Press Secretary, the British Deputy High Commissioner, the Development Director and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the meeting.
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