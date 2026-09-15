Government ‘Unaware’ of EC’s Proposed Seven-Phase Union Parishad Election Dates

Bangladesh’s Election Commission has announced possible dates for seven phases of Union Parishad elections, but State Minister for Local Government Mir Shahe Alam said on Tuesday that the government had no prior knowledge of the move.
Speaking to journalists at the Secretariat, Mir Shahe Alam said the government had learned about the Election Commission’s announcement through newspapers, social media and television channels.
“We have seen in newspapers, social media and television channels that the Election Commission has announced dates for Union Parishad elections in several phases,” he said. “I want to inform the people of the country that the government knows nothing about this matter, and there has been no correspondence or discussion with the government in any other way.”
Mir Shahe Alam said the Election Commission was independent and constitutionally empowered to conduct elections.
“However, under established practice, local government election dates are announced after consultation with the government, preparatory meetings and meetings with law enforcement agencies,” he said.
The state minister said election arrangements involved several issues, including the budget.
“There has been no discussion with the Local Government Ministry or the government regarding the dates announced by the Election Commission,” he said. “The government knows nothing about the matter.”
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