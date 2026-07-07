BD reaffirms commitment to expanding UN peacekeeping role

Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its role and capabilities in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations during a bilateral meeting between Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for the Department of Operational Support (DOS). The meeting was held at Room S-2729 at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday (New York time) in a cordial atmosphere, said a Home Ministry press release. During the discussions, the two sides exchanged views on operational support for Bangladeshi military and police contingents deployed in UN peacekeeping missions, expediting reimbursement processes, environmental sustainability, the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, and Bangladesh's preparations to deploy specialized police contingents to Haiti. At the outset, the minister thanked the DOS for its continued support in facilitating reimbursement for Bangladeshi peacekeepers and also expressed appreciation to the department's Environment Section for promoting environmental protection through the installation of solar panels in UN missions.

He said Bangladesh, as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, remains firmly committed to reducing the environmental footprint of UN peacekeeping missions. Ahmed noted that Bangladesh was the first country to install solar panels in UN peacekeeping operations and expressed its readiness to work with the UN to expand renewable energy and solar power initiatives across mission areas by utilizing its expertise and experience. Highlighting Bangladesh's commitment to implementing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, the minister urged the UN to invest more in environmentally friendly and gender-sensitive infrastructure to ensure safe and suitable working conditions for female peacekeepers. He also emphasized enhanced capacity-building and advanced training to enable peacekeepers to operate more effectively in high-risk and hostile environments. Ahmed informed the UN official that Bangladesh Police has completed preparations to deploy three highly specialized Formed Police Units (FPUs) to Haiti to address the country's complex security challenges. He said these specialized units possess capabilities beyond conventional FPUs, including SWAT, rapid response platoons, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), forensic and crime scene management, organized crime and cybercrime investigations, riverine operations, and anti-narcotics operations.