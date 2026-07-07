BD reaffirms commitment to expanding UN peacekeeping role

Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its role and capabilities in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations during a bilateral meeting between Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for the Department of Operational Support (DOS).
The meeting was held at Room S-2729 at the UN Headquarters in New York on Monday (New York time) in a cordial atmosphere, said a Home Ministry press release.
During the discussions, the two sides exchanged views on operational support for Bangladeshi military and police contingents deployed in UN peacekeeping missions, expediting reimbursement processes, environmental sustainability, the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, and Bangladesh's preparations to deploy specialized police contingents to Haiti.
At the outset, the minister thanked the DOS for its continued support in facilitating reimbursement for Bangladeshi peacekeepers and also expressed appreciation to the department's Environment Section for promoting environmental protection through the installation of solar panels in UN missions.
He said Bangladesh, as one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change, remains firmly committed to reducing the environmental footprint of UN peacekeeping missions.
Ahmed noted that Bangladesh was the first country to install solar panels in UN peacekeeping operations and expressed its readiness to work with the UN to expand renewable energy and solar power initiatives across mission areas by utilizing its expertise and experience.
Highlighting Bangladesh's commitment to implementing the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda, the minister urged the UN to invest more in environmentally friendly and gender-sensitive infrastructure to ensure safe and suitable working conditions for female peacekeepers.
He also emphasized enhanced capacity-building and advanced training to enable peacekeepers to operate more effectively in high-risk and hostile environments.
Ahmed informed the UN official that Bangladesh Police has completed preparations to deploy three highly specialized Formed Police Units (FPUs) to Haiti to address the country's complex security challenges.
He said these specialized units possess capabilities beyond conventional FPUs, including SWAT, rapid response platoons, Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD), forensic and crime scene management, organized crime and cybercrime investigations, riverine operations, and anti-narcotics operations.
To maximize the use of these specialized capabilities in Haiti, the minister presented several specific proposals to the UN.
Ahmed said a three-member high-level delegation from Bangladesh Police would participate in Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) discussions at the UN Headquarters from July 15 to 17, 2026, and sought the UN's full cooperation to ensure the successful conclusion of the talks and the inclusion of the proposed equipment.
He also stated that, alongside the deployment of full FPUs, Bangladesh is prepared to co-deploy specialized police teams or platoons with self-sustaining units from other Police Contributing Countries (PCCs).
Concluding the meeting, the minister reaffirmed Bangladesh's unwavering commitment to global peace under the UN flag and expressed hope that the country's professionalism, combined with the UN's logistical support, would further strengthen international peacekeeping efforts.
For his part, Atul Khare highly praised the professionalism, discipline, and bravery of Bangladeshi peacekeepers.
He also commended Bangladesh's leadership in environmental sustainability and assured that the proposals regarding the deployment of specialized police units to Haiti and other issues raised by the minister would receive serious consideration.
Khare also reaffirmed the UN's commitment to further strengthening its partnership with Bangladesh.
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