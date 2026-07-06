PM for protecting Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara Lake from pollution

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked the authorities concerned to take coordinated measures to protect the environment of the Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara Lake by preventing water pollution, ensuring integrated waste management and improving the area's sewerage system.

The directive came at a meeting held at the Prime Minister's Office in the Bangladesh Secretariat where the sewerage connections of buildings in the Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara-Niketan area and ongoing efforts to make the lake pollution-free were reviewed.

Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Mostafa Zulfiquar Hasan (Hasan Shiplu) said the Prime Minister called for close coordination among the relevant ministries, city corporations and implementing agencies to remove waste from the lake, curb water pollution and protect its ecological balance.

Officials informed the meeting that short-, medium- and long-term action plans have already been formulated to restore the lake's environment.