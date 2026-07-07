Messi v Salah in World Cup last-16 showdown

Lionel Messi's Argentina face Egypt for a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday as the maestro looks to reclaim the lead in a fiercely contested Golden Boot race.

The defending champions meet the African nation, spearheaded by Mohamed Salah, in Atlanta for the right to play Switzerland or Colombia in the semi-finals.

Argentina survived a huge scare from World Cup first-timers Cape Verde in the last 32, edging through courtesy of Diney Borges' own goal in energy-sapping extra time.

They will hope to resume normal service against Egypt, who have never been beyond the round of 16 on football's biggest stage.

"We are on the alert just like we were before the match against Cape Verde," said Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni. "Egypt is also a good rival.

"It's a very good team. They have important players and a coach that has been working with them for a while now. They play good football and always make it difficult for their rivals.

"Salah is a great player -- it will be a pleasure to face him. Our team knows how to face these great players and we always work hard for it."

Scaloni confirmed Messi, 39, is fit to start despite playing the full 120 minutes last week against Cape Verde.

Messi, France star Kylian Mbappe and Norway's Erling Haaland all have seven goals in the race for the Golden Boot, with the Frenchman leading the way due to his two assists.

Messi and Mbappe are also locked in a battle for the title of leading goalscorer in World Cup history, with the Argentine just one goal ahead, on 20.

The South Americans know they will need to up their game against unbeaten Egypt, who eliminated Australia on penalties in the last 32.

Salah, currently without a club after leaving Liverpool, has scored just once in four matches so far.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said he had been preparing his players "regardless of the colour of the opponent's shirt, or what name they have, and what ranking they have".

"This is a World Cup, a great opportunity to prove ourselves and that we belong here," he said.