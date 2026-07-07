Shama urges expanded UNOPS cooperation for women's empowerment

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has urged the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to explore new avenues of cooperation with Bangladesh, with particular emphasis on initiatives that expand opportunities for women and girls and promote their meaningful participation in sustainable and inclusive development.
She made the call when UNOPS Country Manager Sudhir Muralidharan paid a courtesy call on her at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday, said a foreign ministry's press release today.
During the meeting, the state minister appreciated the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the United Nations system and reaffirmed the present government's strong commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation in advancing sustainable development for people, planet and prosperity.
Highlighting the government's development priorities, Shama Obaed stressed the importance of women's empowerment, girls' education and strengthening women's leadership across all sectors.
She also underscored the need to intensify efforts to achieve gender equality in line with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5, encouraging UNOPS to broaden cooperation in areas that create greater opportunities for women and girls while fostering their active participation in sustainable and inclusive development.
Muralidharan briefed the state minister on UNOPS' global and country-level priorities, ongoing programmes and future plans in Bangladesh.
He reaffirmed UNOPS' commitment to supporting the Government of Bangladesh in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals through continued partnership, technical expertise and effective project implementation.
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