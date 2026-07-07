Shama urges expanded UNOPS cooperation for women's empowerment

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has urged the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to explore new avenues of cooperation with Bangladesh, with particular emphasis on initiatives that expand opportunities for women and girls and promote their meaningful participation in sustainable and inclusive development.

She made the call when UNOPS Country Manager Sudhir Muralidharan paid a courtesy call on her at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Monday, said a foreign ministry's press release today.

During the meeting, the state minister appreciated the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the United Nations system and reaffirmed the present government's strong commitment to multilateralism and international cooperation in advancing sustainable development for people, planet and prosperity.