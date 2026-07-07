Seoul dives on mixed day in Asia as Samsung fails to ease tech woes

Seoul once again led losses on a mixed day in Asian stocks Tuesday as chip giant Samsung tumbled despite an eye-watering rise in profit, stoking fears that the record-breaking, AI-fuelled rally may have reached the end of the road.

Investors were unable to take over the baton from their counterparts on Wall Street, where all three main indexes reopened after a long weekend to rally on the back of gains in market heavyweights including Amazon and Apple.

The gains eased worries over a tech retreat over the past few weeks amid questions over whether the vast sums pumped into artificial intelligence will see suitable returns.

South Korean titan Samsung appeared to have answered some of those Tuesday as it said it expected to post a more than 1,800 percent jump in second-quarter operating profit thanks to sustained AI-driven demand for memory chips.

However, the company's shares tumbled around seven percent in early trade, dragging the Kospi index down five percent and deepening a rout that has hammered the market for the past two weeks.

The Kospi had more than doubled this year to a record high in June, but has shed around 20 percent since then.

The results come at the start of a much-anticipated earnings season that will be closely followed for an idea about firms' outlook for AI in light of the huge investment made in the sector.