Lynas, S. Korea firm signs deal for magnet factory in Malaysia

Australian rare earths company Lynas said Tuesday it has partnered with South Korea's JS Link to build a permanent magnet factory in eastern Malaysia, a move that links its raw material production with downstream manufacturing.

Lynas, which operates the largest commercial rare earths processing plant outside China, said it will invest about US$35 million in the facility near its site in Kuantan, around 250 kilometres (160 miles) east of Kuala Lumpur.

The plant is expected to produce 3,000 tonnes of magnets annually using the rare earth element neodymium, with iron and boron.

The magnets are "intended to supply automotive, wind energy and electronics manufacturing supply chains including in South Korea, Malaysia "and other key markets", Lynas said in a statement.

Under the agreement, Lynas will supply rare earth materials to the new Malaysian plant as well as JS Link's facility in Yesan, South Korea, under an exclusive commercial arrangement running until January 2038.

The project is expected to create around 400 jobs.