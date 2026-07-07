Ajker Patrika
বাংলা
Europe

Spain declares top heat alert in three regions

AFP
Spain declares top heat alert in three regions
Photo: Collected

Spain's AEMET weather agency on Tuesday declared a top level red heat alert in three eastern regions and predicted that temperatures would rise above 40C.

The Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia regions are predicted to be among the worst hit in a new heatwave that is hitting southern Europe this week. Forecasters have said it will last until at least Thursday.

The red alert signals potentially "very serious impacts" on health and property.

Topics:

SpainHeatwaveclimateclimate change
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