Spain declares top heat alert in three regions

Spain's AEMET weather agency on Tuesday declared a top level red heat alert in three eastern regions and predicted that temperatures would rise above 40C.
The Aragon, Catalonia and Valencia regions are predicted to be among the worst hit in a new heatwave that is hitting southern Europe this week. Forecasters have said it will last until at least Thursday.
The red alert signals potentially "very serious impacts" on health and property.
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Medics in Britain and France warned hospitals were struggling with the heat and a surge in emergency calls. Authorities have reported hundreds of people dead in Spain and others across Europe, including several children who died in hot cars. Some cooler air breezed over western parts, but central an11 days ago