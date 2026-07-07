PM visits Bangladesh Army's summer exercise

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today visited the summer exercise of the Bangladesh Army.

For the first time in the country's history, a prime minister personally visited the Army's summer training as he toured the area of 8 BIR under the Bangladesh Army's 9th Infantry Division in Singair upazila of Manikganj on foot and spent an extended period with soldiers in the field, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.

During the visit, the premier toured different parts of the 'firm base' and was briefed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and the unit's Commanding Officer (CO) on the ongoing training activities and overall strategic preparedness, he added.

The Prime Minister attentively listened to a commander's verbal operational order and observed a raid exercise conducted by the soldiers.

He also toured various aspects of the exercise, including troop deployment on the battlefield, combat tactics, the use of weapons, and realistic training methods. The Prime Minister entered an army bunker and exchanged views on battlefield tactics with the participating officers and soldiers.