PM visits Bangladesh Army's summer exercise

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today visited the summer exercise of the Bangladesh Army.
For the first time in the country's history, a prime minister personally visited the Army's summer training as he toured the area of 8 BIR under the Bangladesh Army's 9th Infantry Division in Singair upazila of Manikganj on foot and spent an extended period with soldiers in the field, said Prime Minister's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
During the visit, the premier toured different parts of the 'firm base' and was briefed by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) and the unit's Commanding Officer (CO) on the ongoing training activities and overall strategic preparedness, he added.
The Prime Minister attentively listened to a commander's verbal operational order and observed a raid exercise conducted by the soldiers.
He also toured various aspects of the exercise, including troop deployment on the battlefield, combat tactics, the use of weapons, and realistic training methods. The Prime Minister entered an army bunker and exchanged views on battlefield tactics with the participating officers and soldiers.
According to Rony, the Prime Minister also approached soldiers who were concealed under camouflage among tree foliage, inquired about their well-being, and encouraged them in the discharge of their duties.
At one stage, Tarique Rahman ate freshly prepared field rations cooked for the participating soldiers and shared tea with them. The soldiers expressed enthusiasm at having the Head of Government spend a considerable amount of time with them in the field.
Rony said that later, while addressing the soldiers, the Prime Minister stated that the people of Bangladesh have deep confidence in the Bangladesh Army. Praising the Army's distinguished role in times of national crises and in maintaining law and order, he emphasized the importance of maintaining professional training, discipline, and the highest level of operational readiness. He also wished the Bangladesh Army continued success.
Prime Minister's Defence Adviser Brigadier General (retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam, Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Prime Minister's Military Secretary Major General Abul Hasnat Mohammad Tariq and other senior officials were present.
The government has set a target of creating overseas employment opportunities for one crore Bangladeshis over the next five years through labour market diversification, large-scale skills development, lower migration costs, digitalisation of migration services and expanded welfare programmes for exp1 hours ago
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam has urged the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) to explore new avenues of cooperation with Bangladesh, with particular emphasis on initiatives that expand opportunities for women and girls and promote their meaningful participatio1 hours ago
Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to expanding its role and capabilities in United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations during a bilateral meeting between Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed and Atul Khare, UN Under-Secretary-General for the Department of Operational Support (DOS). The meeting w1 hours ago
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today asked the authorities concerned to take coordinated measures to protect the environment of the Gulshan-Banani-Baridhara Lake by preventing water pollution, ensuring integrated waste management and improving the area's sewerage system. The directive came at a meet21 hours ago