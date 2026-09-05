PM to carry 'New Bangladesh' message to UNGA: Humaiun

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will carry the message of a "New Bangladesh" and its progress to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said today. "The Prime Minister will go to the United Nations with the message of the progress of a New Bangladesh," he told journalists at a hotel in the city this morning. Kobir also said there was a possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and US President Donald Trump during the UNGA engagements.

Turning to Bangladesh-India relations, the state minister said discussions were underway regarding a possible visit by the Prime Minister to India, but no date had yet been finalised. He said despite outstanding issues between the two neighbours, Dhaka remained committed to resolving differences through dialogue and maintaining constructive relations with New Delhi. "As a neighbour, we should maintain good relations with India," Kobir said, adding that the door for dialogue remained open despite various problems between the two countries.

On the energy sector, the state minister strongly criticised what he described as 'psychopathic corruption' during the previous government, saying the extent of the irregularities could be understood by examining the sector. He said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is giving the highest priority to energy security and the government is working sincerely to resolve the existing challenges in the sector.

Regarding the proposed Mecca Pact, Kobir said discussions were continuing and Bangladesh's participation in such an arrangement would not be unusual. He noted that many countries are currently participating in multiple security arrangements, stressing that Bangladesh's decisions would ultimately be guided by its national interests. "Based on the national interest, we will go wherever we need to go," he said.

Responding to a question about purchasing Boeing aircraft from the United States, Kobir said no one was putting pressure on Bangladesh to buy the aircraft. "Boeing aircraft are being purchased from the United States because there is a demand for them, and more will be purchased if necessary," he said.

On Bangladesh's labour market in Malaysia, the state minister said syndicates operating during the Awami League government had negatively affected the recruitment of Bangladeshi workers. He said the incumbent government had dismantled those syndicates and workers would now be sent to Malaysia in phases.