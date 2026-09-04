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India has no update on Tarique Rahman’s participation in BRICS summit

Ajker Patrika Desk
India has no update on Tarique Rahman’s participation in BRICS summit
Ranadhir Jaiswal spokesperson of Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Photo: Screengrab

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said it has no updated information on whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13.

Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during the ministry’s regular weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday, September 4, in response to questions from journalists.

PM will visit India when an appropriate environment created: Humaiun KobirHumayun-Kabir-ajker-patrika

India has invited Rahman, in his capacity as chairman of BIMSTEC, to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit.

The Indian government had earlier formally invited Rahman for a bilateral visit after he was elected prime minister. India subsequently invited him to the BRICS event as BIMSTEC chairman.

Jaiswal disclosed the details of the invitations during a briefing on August 14.

A journalist asked whether India had been in contact with Bangladesh ahead of the BRICS Summit and whether Rahman would attend. The journalist also asked who could represent Bangladesh if the prime minister did not participate.

Jaiswal said he had no new information on the matter.

India says it did not organise Sheikh Hasina’s press conference, does not endorse remarksrandhir jaysawal, ajker patrika

Another journalist asked about former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina giving interviews to several Indian media outlets and whether there was any update on her situation.

Jaiswal said the Indian government had nothing to say on the matter.

A further question referred to Hasina’s recent interview with a television channel, in which she said there were no back-channel discussions with the current government about her returning to Bangladesh in December. Hasina also said she wanted justice and security upon returning to the country.

Asked whether Hasina was holding discussions with the Indian government on the issue, Jaiswal said he had no information.

Topics:

BangladeshPrime MinisterTarique RahmanForeign MinistryDhakaSheikh HasinaIndiaBRICSDelhi
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India has no update on Tarique Rahman’s participation in BRICS summit