India has no update on Tarique Rahman’s participation in BRICS summit

India’s Ministry of External Affairs has said it has no updated information on whether Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled to be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks during the ministry’s regular weekly briefing in New Delhi on Friday, September 4, in response to questions from journalists.

India has invited Rahman, in his capacity as chairman of BIMSTEC, to attend the outreach session of the BRICS Summit. The Indian government had earlier formally invited Rahman for a bilateral visit after he was elected prime minister. India subsequently invited him to the BRICS event as BIMSTEC chairman. Jaiswal disclosed the details of the invitations during a briefing on August 14. A journalist asked whether India had been in contact with Bangladesh ahead of the BRICS Summit and whether Rahman would attend. The journalist also asked who could represent Bangladesh if the prime minister did not participate. Jaiswal said he had no new information on the matter.