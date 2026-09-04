Measles and suspected death toll reaches 987

One person died with measles-like symptoms in Bangladesh over the past 24 hours, while no deaths from confirmed measles were reported during the period, according to a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin issued on Friday.

The bulletin covered the 24 hours from 8am on Thursday to 8am on Friday.

Since April 10, a total of 987 people have died either after contracting measles or with measles-like symptoms, the DGHS said. Of them, 888 died with measles-like symptoms and 99 died after being diagnosed with measles.

A further 1,114 people developed measles-like symptoms nationwide in the past 24 hours. Since April 10, the symptoms have been reported in 162,262 people across the country.

Confirmed measles was detected in 40 people during the same period, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since April 10 to 19,567.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths involving measles-like symptoms, with 400 fatalities. Sylhet Division recorded 152 deaths, followed by Rajshahi with 92, Mymensingh with 75, Chattogram with 64, Barishal with 56, Khulna with 35 and Rangpur Division with 14.

The DGHS’s regular statistics do not provide age-based data for those who died. Epidemiologists said measles can affect people of all ages, although children are more commonly infected.