Bangladesh’s Minimum Wage Board held its third meeting on Monday to set new minimum wages for ready-made garment workers, but failed to reach an agreement after day-long discussions in Dhaka. Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani said talks could continue through the night and may resume on Tuesday if necessary. The meeting began at about 11:30am at the Minimum Wage Board office in Segunbagicha. Representatives of employers, workers and other board members attended the session.

Several groups of workers protested outside the building throughout the day, demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk30,000. Speaking to journalists during an afternoon break for Asr prayers, Subhani said employers had submitted a proposal that was under discussion alongside proposals from workers’ representatives. “The meeting will continue. The employers’ side has made a proposal, and discussions are under way on it,” Subhani said. “Findings from visits to Dhaka, Ashulia, Savar, Narayanganj and Chattogram have been presented. Arguments and counter-arguments are continuing between both sides.” The board decided not to disclose the employers’ proposal at this stage, he said. Responding to a journalist’s claim that the proposed minimum wage was Tk14,500, Subhani said the report was “completely incorrect” and not even close to the actual figure.

“What is being reported in various media outlets is entirely unrealistic. The actual proposal is much higher,” he said, adding that media outlets should rely on official statements issued by the Wage Board. At the board’s previous meeting, workers’ representative Babul Akhter proposed a minimum wage of Tk32,000. Akhter also declined to disclose the amount proposed by employers on Monday. “Discussions are continuing according to the meeting agenda. The employers have made a proposal, but I am not disclosing the figure now,” Akhter said. “They always propose a lower amount, and they have done so this time too. We did not find it reasonable.” Workers’ representatives had asked that the meeting not be concluded immediately, he said, adding that talks could continue until 10pm or be adjourned and resumed on Tuesday. “However, the wage issue must be resolved quickly,” Akhter said. Revised proposals will be submitted by both workers and employers before further discussions, he said. Employers had said workers’ demands were unacceptable, while workers had rejected the employers’ proposal, according to Akhter.