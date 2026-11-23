A National Citizen Party (NCP) delegation began talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Cabinet Division in the Secretariat in Dhaka at 1pm on Monday, focusing on restoring the anti-fascist political unity formed through the July mass uprising and implementing the July National Charter.

The NCP delegation includes party Convener Nahid Islam, Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain and Senior Joint Convener Hasnat Abdullah. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had previously called for unity among political parties in a speech in the Jatiya Sangsad. Opposition parties have responded positively to the appeal.

Implementation of the July National Charter is expected to be a key issue in the dialogue. Opposition parties have indicated that, while responding to the government’s call for unity, they will press the government to implement the charter. Monday’s meeting with the NCP marks the start of the dialogue, though a schedule for talks with other parties has not yet been finalised. The government has initiated discussions with political parties that took part in the July mass uprising to establish national unity and address the current political situation. On November 18, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman called on anti-fascist parties to unite, citing the potential for sabotage by the Awami League, whose activities are banned, and the political situation. Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman also stressed the need for consensus.

NCP leaders said they would place conditions for national unity during the meeting. Their demands include a commitment to implement the referendum verdict and the July Charter, dissolve the Constitution Amendment Committee, and take the oath of the Constitution Reform Council. Nahid Islam told journalists after returning from a visit to the United Kingdom on Sunday that the NCP would join the talks in response to the prime minister’s call for dialogue. The party would ask how the prime minister planned to move the country forward and address the current situation, he said. “We will offer him suggestions from our position—national unity must have a clear foundation and commitment, and he must apologise for commitments that have been broken in the past,” Nahid Islam said.