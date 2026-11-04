Garment Workers’ New Minimum Wage Set to Take Effect From December 1

Representatives of garment factory owners and workers have agreed to enforce a new minimum wage for Bangladesh’s ready-made garment sector from December 1, with workers to receive the increased amount alongside their December salaries in January. The agreement was announced after the first meeting of the Eighth Minimum Wage Board for garment workers at the board’s office in Segunbagicha, Dhaka, on Wednesday.

Babul Akhter, workers’ representative and general secretary of the Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Workers Federation, said both sides had agreed that the new wage would take effect on December 1 and be paid with December salaries in January. “There is no difference of opinion between the two sides on this matter,” Akhter said. Workers’ representatives proposed completing the process of fixing the new wage by December, he said, adding that they would submit a written proposal at the next meeting. Akhter called on all labour organisations to jointly prepare a reasonable wage proposal and place it before the board.

ABM Shamsuddin, owners’ representative and director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), also confirmed the consensus to complete the wage-setting process by December. “Owners and workers held discussions in a very cordial atmosphere,” Shamsuddin said. “Both sides agreed to complete the process by December so that workers can receive the increased wages with their December salaries in January.” Sheikh Ashfaqueur Rahman, chairman of the Minimum Wage Board, presided over the meeting. He said the government had formed the new wage board for the garment sector on November 1 and that its first meeting was held within three days of its formation, allowing the wage-setting process to begin quickly. Board members discussed the legal procedures and required steps for determining wages, alongside an introductory session, Rahman said. Representatives of owners and workers shared their experience and opinions, while written proposals from both sides are expected at the next meeting.

The board plans to hold its next meeting next week, Rahman said, noting that minimum wage-setting for an industrial sector usually has a six-month timeframe. He expressed hope that the board would be able to prepare and submit its recommendations to the government within the stipulated period. Rahman said board members were working with workers’ interests in mind and expressed hope that its recommendations would meet workers’ expectations. Workers’ representatives also raised concerns beyond wages, including enforcement of labour laws, trade union rights, leave and other benefits. They urged the government to address the issues gradually.