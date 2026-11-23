Anti-Fascist Unity to Strengthen After Tarique Rahman-NCP Meeting, Says Mahdi Amin
Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin said anti-fascist unity would become stronger after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met a four-member delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) at the Secretariat on Monday.
“Everyone opposed to fascism must remain united above differences of opinion, political paths and ideologies,” Amin told reporters after the meeting. “The government wants to further consolidate the existing anti-fascist unity.”
Amin said all anti-fascist forces were united to prevent “fugitive forces” from carrying out any form of sabotage in the country.
“The government will implement reforms in line with its electoral commitments,” Amin said. “Everyone is united to ensure that no one can turn the country into a client state again.”
The meeting between Rahman and the NCP delegation began at 1pm and lasted for about an hour. NCP convener Nahid Islam led the delegation, which included senior party leaders.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Nahid Islam said the government must bring together the public and political parties to build political unity over the issue of the activities-banned Awami League.
Nahid Islam alleged that India had a role in the ongoing violence and the possible return of the Awami League, and said the NCP had urged the government to take swift action on the matter.
Amin later said the government was working to fully implement the signed July Charter.
“The Prime Minister called on everyone to remain united on the issues of fascism and July during the meeting,” Amin said.