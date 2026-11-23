Prime Minister’s Office spokesperson Mahdi Amin said anti-fascist unity would become stronger after Prime Minister Tarique Rahman met a four-member delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) at the Secretariat on Monday.

“Everyone opposed to fascism must remain united above differences of opinion, political paths and ideologies,” Amin told reporters after the meeting. “The government wants to further consolidate the existing anti-fascist unity.” Amin said all anti-fascist forces were united to prevent “fugitive forces” from carrying out any form of sabotage in the country. “The government will implement reforms in line with its electoral commitments,” Amin said. “Everyone is united to ensure that no one can turn the country into a client state again.”