Top Criminal Sweden Aslam Arrested at Dhaka Airport, Heading to Thailand
Police arrested alleged top criminal Sweden Aslam at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Sunday night, November 22, as he was preparing to travel to Thailand on a Thai Airways flight.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Commissioner for the Detective Branch Shafiqul Islam confirmed the arrest on Monday.
“Police have arrested top criminal Sweden Aslam,” Shafiqul Islam said. “He was arrested from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Sunday night and handed over to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Detective Branch after the arrest.”
Sweden Aslam had arrived at the airport intending to travel to Thailand on a Thai Airways flight. Police detained him during immigration procedures before handing him over to the Detective Branch.