Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today said the first-ever joint exercise involving the special forces of the Army, Navy and Air Force would showcase the capabilities of Bangladesh's armed forces to the world.

“Today's exercise will send a clear message to the world that Bangladesh's armed forces are highly organised, professional and always ready to face any challenge,” he said.

The Prime Minister made the remarks while witnessing the special joint training exercise at Swarnadwip ViewPoint-1 in Noakhali today.

"A new chapter has begun today in the history of Bangladesh's military," he said. "I am personally very proud to witness the first joint military exercise in the country's history, held with the special forces of the three services," he added.

He described the exercise as an important milestone, as the special forces of the three services took part together for the first time.

The Prime Minister said the exercise was organised with far-sighted thinking and reflected the government's commitment to modernising the armed forces.

Such joint exercises would further strengthen coordination, professionalism and capabilities among the three services and make their preparedness more effective in dealing with any situation, he said.

Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman, Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brigadier General (retd.) Dr. AKM Shamsul Islam, and Water Resources Minister Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee were present.

