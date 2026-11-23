EU has No Official Position on Awami League Ban: Michael Miller
European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller said the EU has no official position on banning the Awami League, while emphasising justice, accountability for past human rights violations and respect for the rule of law.
Miller made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions at a “DICAB Talk” organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DICAB) at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday afternoon.
Asked about the EU’s position on a ban on the Awami League’s political activities, Miller said, “There is no formal EU position here. What I will say is my own observation. We want a stable and prosperous Bangladesh.”
“Stability means ensuring justice, accountability for past human rights violations and full respect for the rule of law,” he said. “It also means rejecting conflict and respecting public order and public safety.”
Miller said trust between Bangladeshi citizens and state institutions had been eroded during the previous administration. Restoring public confidence in institutions was now the biggest challenge, he added.
Commenting on recent programmes by the Awami League, whose activities are on prohibition, and law enforcement measures to prevent conflict, Miller said he believed the response had been proportionate.
Miller said democratic societies must allow dissent and freedom of assembly, but such rights have limits. “If an organisation or an individual engages in illegal activities, disrupts public order, or incites conflict and hatred, that cannot be acceptable in any way,” he said. “Freedom of expression is not a licence for conflict.”
Describing political transition as a highly complex and long-term process, Miller said change could not happen overnight. Europe also had difficult experiences of political transition, he said.
“Democracy is not only about elections or parliament; it is about trust in state institutions,” Miller said, adding that reform efforts required strong determination.
Miller expressed confidence that Bangladesh’s security situation was currently under the government’s full control. He also stressed the need for broader national consensus among parties represented in the post-election parliament to build a democratic Bangladesh.
Outlining Bangladesh-EU relations and future plans, Miller said Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was scheduled to visit Brussels in June next year. The EU has formally invited Bangladesh to begin free trade talks in December this year, while the EU-Bangladesh Business and Investment Summit is due to be held in April next year.
At the start of his remarks, Miller expressed deep concern over Bangladeshi citizens being misled or lured into joining the ongoing war in Russia.