European Union Ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller said the EU has no official position on banning the Awami League, while emphasising justice, accountability for past human rights violations and respect for the rule of law. Miller made the remarks while responding to journalists’ questions at a “DICAB Talk” organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DICAB) at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday afternoon. Asked about the EU’s position on a ban on the Awami League’s political activities, Miller said, “There is no formal EU position here. What I will say is my own observation. We want a stable and prosperous Bangladesh.”

“Stability means ensuring justice, accountability for past human rights violations and full respect for the rule of law,” he said. “It also means rejecting conflict and respecting public order and public safety.” Miller said trust between Bangladeshi citizens and state institutions had been eroded during the previous administration. Restoring public confidence in institutions was now the biggest challenge, he added. Commenting on recent programmes by the Awami League, whose activities are on prohibition, and law enforcement measures to prevent conflict, Miller said he believed the response had been proportionate. Miller said democratic societies must allow dissent and freedom of assembly, but such rights have limits. “If an organisation or an individual engages in illegal activities, disrupts public order, or incites conflict and hatred, that cannot be acceptable in any way,” he said. “Freedom of expression is not a licence for conflict.”