Bangladesh has reaffirmed its commitment to building an open, safe, secure and inclusive cyber space during a consultation on the proposed cyber law with diplomats and development partners, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said. The consultation was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, according to a ministry press release. Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam chaired the meeting, while Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Md Asaduzzaman attended as chief guest.

State Minister Shama Obaed Islam and Prime Minister’s Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Rehan Asif Asad also attended the meeting. Heads and representatives of diplomatic missions, United Nations agencies and international organisations based in Dhaka were present. Law Minister Asaduzzaman told journalists after the meeting that diplomats and development partners praised several provisions of the proposed law aimed at protecting citizens’ rights, while recommending improvements to other provisions. “They also made one or two recommendations, which we noted immediately,” he said.

Participants praised government initiatives to protect citizens’ rights and identified provisions requiring further consideration, Asaduzzaman said. Explaining the purpose of the consultation, the law minister said the government wanted to hear objections and address reasonable concerns before placing the proposed law in Parliament. The government has already consulted newspaper editors and journalists and will hold further consultations with civil society organisations and representatives of the business community, he said. Addressing concerns over potential restrictions on independent journalism and freedom of expression, Asaduzzaman said the government would operate within constitutional and international legal frameworks governing fundamental rights.