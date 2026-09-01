BNP Marks 48th Founding Anniversary: Back in Power and Facing Swift Challenges

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) marks its 48th founding anniversary on September 1, having returned to power after nearly two decades outside government. Six months after forming the government, the party faces challenges over the economy, public security, energy supplies, administration, foreign policy and allegations of political influence. BNP returned to power with a large majority in the 13th national parliamentary election on February 12. The government was formed on February 17 and says it has taken initiatives in several sectors, including the economy, social security, administration and foreign policy, while work is under way to implement election pledges. Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP’s acting secretary general, described the party as a “champion team” on its 48th anniversary. Speaking to Ajker Patrika on Monday, Rizvi said BNP’s past achievements and contributions were deeply linked to Bangladesh’s politics and development. “BNP has played an important role in protecting multiparty democracy, independence and freedom of expression, as well as in development, production and achieving self-reliance,” Rizvi said. “The party’s leaders and activists have made sacrifices in every crisis of democracy and also in the July mass uprising.” Rizvi said challenges were inevitable for both BNP and the government. “There will be challenges. Work that does not have challenges ahead of it is not advanced work. We have to move forward by facing the challenges,” he said.

Political analysts said the government had made progress in some areas but continued to face questions over law and order, gas and electricity shortages, coordination in the administration, party influence and the activities of several ministers and state ministers. Muhammad Mujibur Rahman, a professor at the Institute of Education and Research at the University of Dhaka, said the Prime Minister’s message was not being communicated properly throughout the cabinet, among advisers and among party leaders and activists. “The Prime Minister has spoken of a plan and a dream. But for some reason, I feel that the message he wants to convey is not reaching his cabinet, advisers and leaders and activists properly. This is a major challenge,” Rahman said. BNP leaders said the party had endured political upheaval, attacks, cases, persecution, obstacles and criticism during its years in and out of power. They said some had once believed BNP would cease to exist, but the party had recovered and was now responsible for running the state. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is leading the government as Prime Minister. Party leaders said BNP continues to work towards the objectives for which its founder, the late President Ziaur Rahman, established the party, and which Begum Khaleda Zia later advanced. The BNP-led government’s most significant weaknesses during its first six months have emerged in matters directly affecting daily life, according to the report. Commodity prices remain a major public concern, despite government initiatives aimed at reducing inflation.