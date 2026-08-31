Health training in Kunming to strengthen capacity of Bangladeshi professionals

A 17-member delegation of Bangladeshi health professionals has begun a specialised 14-day training programme in Kunming, China, aimed at enhancing their professional skills and strengthening capacity in healthcare services and management.
The 5th Bangladesh Medical and Health Professional Exchange and Training Programme, which began on August 30 and will continue until September 12, is being organised at Kunming Medical University jointly by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People's Government of Yunnan Province and Kunming Medical University, said a press release here today.
The training programme is designed to provide the Bangladeshi participants with practical knowledge and professional exposure to China's healthcare system, including advanced medical practices, hospital management and healthcare facility operations.
As part of the training, the participants will undertake field visits to renowned hospitals in Kunming, where they will gain first-hand experience of modern healthcare delivery, medical practices, hospital administration and facility management.
The trainees will also visit pharmaceutical companies to learn about pharmaceutical production processes and gain practical insights into the management and operation of the pharmaceutical sector.
The combination of classroom instruction and practical field exposure is expected to help the Bangladeshi health professionals broaden their technical knowledge, improve professional competencies and exchange experiences with their Chinese counterparts.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Consul General of Bangladesh in Kunming Shahanaj Akhter Ranu stressed the importance of international training and professional exchanges in developing the skills and expertise of health professionals.
She said such programmes can play an important role in enhancing professional competencies while contributing to stronger cooperation between Bangladesh and China in the health sector.
The delegation is led by Arshad Miah, Director General of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of Bangladesh.
Ma Zuoxin, Deputy Director-General of the Foreign Affairs Office of Yunnan Province, Xia Xueshan, President of Kunming Medical University, officials concerned, representatives from the Department of Education of Yunnan Province and the Bangladeshi trainees attended the opening ceremony.
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