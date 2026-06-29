Bangladesh, Japan Explore Ways to Strengthen Defence Ties

Bangladesh and Japan have discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, with particular emphasis on expanding bilateral military and defence cooperation, during a courtesy meeting between Prime Minister’s Defence Adviser Brig Gen (retd) Dr AKM Shamsul Islam and Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Saida Shinichi.

According to the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) the Japanese envoy, accompanied by a three-member delegation, met the Defence Adviser at his office in the Armed Forces Division (AFD) at Dhaka Cantonment, according to a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on enhancing defence collaboration and explored opportunities for deeper engagement between the armed forces of the two countries.

Discussions also focused on Japan’s possible technological support for the modernisation of the Bangladesh Armed Forces and the implementation of the country’s “Forces Goal”.

According to the ISPR, both Bangladesh and Japan agreed on the importance of expanding training opportunities for military personnel, increasing the exchange of defence delegations on a regular basis, and strengthening professional and technical capacity-building programmes.

The meeting further reviewed prospects for cooperation in the transfer and exchange of modern defence equipment and advanced technologies.

The ISPR said the discussions reflected the shared commitment of the two friendly nations to broaden defence relations and promote long-term strategic cooperation. The engagement is expected to contribute to further strengthening the longstanding ties between Bangladesh and Japan while fostering mutually beneficial collaboration between their armed forces.

