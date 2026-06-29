PM asks Banglalink to reduce internet price

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today urged the authorities of telecom operator Banglalink to consider reducing the price of internet.
He made the call when Augie Fabela, Chairman of VEON, the parent company of Banglalink, paid a courtesy call on him at the prime minister's office at Sangsad Bhaban here this morning.
Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Minister Faqir Mahbub Anam, Prime Minister's Adviser on Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology and Science and Technology Rehan Asif Asad, VEON Board Member Michiel Soeting and Banglalink Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Johan Hendrik Martinus BUS were present at the meeting.
During the meeting, they discussed making digital services more accessible and affordable for all.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman also asked the Banglalink authorities to take steps to make smartphones available to customers at more affordable prices.
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