Remote Mountain School to Be Nationalized After Head Teacher’s Extraordinary Efforts

Education Adviser A. N. M. Ehsanul Haque Milon has announced in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) that Tindu Lower Secondary School in the remote Thanchi upazila of Bandarban will be nationalized.
Speaking during the general discussion on the proposed national budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year on Sunday, the education adviser said that the Prime Minister had issued a directive for the school’s nationalization. He added that the instruction had been formally sent to Parliament earlier in the day.
Tindu Lower Secondary School has drawn national attention for the remarkable efforts made by its head teacher to keep education alive in one of Bangladesh’s most remote hill communities.
Located in Tindu Union of Thanchi upazila, about 88 kilometers from the Bandarban district headquarters, the school was established in 2020 through the initiative of local residents. In the same year, Bamang Khyang joined the institution as its head teacher.
Most students at the school come from low-income families, making it difficult to collect tuition fees on a regular basis. As a result, the school has long struggled to meet its operational expenses and pay teachers’ salaries.
To support his colleagues and keep the school running, head teacher Bamang Khyang has been operating a motorized boat on weekends and holidays, using the income to help pay teachers’ wages. Despite his efforts, financial constraints have prevented the institution from recruiting a full complement of staff.
The government’s decision to nationalize the school is expected to provide greater financial stability and improve access to education for children in the remote hill region. The move has been welcomed as recognition of the dedication and sacrifices made by educators serving some of the country’s most underserved communities.
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