PM discusses skills partnership, innovation city with JICA chief

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today discussed proposals for a Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and a Technological Village and Innovation City, alongside cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and light engineering, with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) President Dr Akihiko Tanaka.

The proposals came up during a courtesy meeting between Prime Minister and JICA President at Hotel Imperial here at 5:10 pm local time, said Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister Shahadat Shadhin.

During the meeting, the Bangladesh side placed the proposals for the Bangladesh-Japan Skills Partnership and the establishment of a Technological Village and Innovation City, as well as expanding cooperation in agricultural modernisation, agro-processing and the light engineering sector.

At the beginning of the meeting, Tarique Rahman recalled his fruitful meeting with the JICA president in Dhaka during the latter’s visit to Bangladesh in July this year.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for Japan’s long standing cooperation and JICA’s significant contributions to Bangladesh’s socioeconomic development.