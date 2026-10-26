Police Ready to Conduct 'Crossfires' if Government Grants Permission: IGP

Bangladesh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Md Ali Hossain Fakir said police would conduct crossfire operations if required and permitted by the government, stressing that law enforcement agencies would act in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

“Who will come, when they will come and what will happen are not matters for us law enforcement agencies to consider,” Fakir said. “Our duty is to apply whatever is necessary, wherever necessary, in accordance with the law and the Constitution. If there is a need for crossfire and the government allows it, we, the police, will do that.” Fakir made the remarks at around 12pm on Monday while formally launching Islamic banking services of Community Bank in Chawkbazar.

“Whenever we baton-charge people, you will call us fascist police; if we remain silent, you will call us weak police,” the IGP said. “You must give us an environment in which to work and empower us.” Fakir said police had no alternative in ensuring public safety and stability. “The army will defend the country and protect sovereignty,” he said. “Internal order, peace, prosperity and economic development can be achieved through the combined efforts of all of us.” The IGP claimed police had not committed any human rights violations while maintaining law and order. “We have not applied any unwanted force,” he said. Fakir said police officers had been afraid to perform street duties after the July uprising, but Bangladesh was now moving towards becoming a prosperous country under the leadership of “the current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman”.

“The Prime Minister is working day and night to provide the people with genuine comfort and a peaceful environment and to ensure economic development,” Fakir said, calling for public cooperation. Fakir said police must be allowed to perform their duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution, while officers involved in crimes must also face action. “Do not try to blackmail the police, and do not allow yourselves to be blackmailed,” he said, urging people to identify facts and work collectively to counter rumours and misinformation. The IGP said nearly 27 police officers had been sent to jail over the past two months as part of action against members of the force involved in crimes. Fakir also alleged that some political leaders and police personnel had previously been involved in drug trafficking. “From the cradle to the grave, police are needed,” Fakir said. “Accept this and allow me to perform my duties in accordance with the law and the Constitution.”

Fakir said police must be held accountable if officers commit crimes, but law enforcement agencies should not be judged on the basis of false allegations and rumours. Addressing financial-sector oversight, Fakir questioned whether mobile financial service provider Nagad held sufficient cash reserves against its electronic money. Fakir claimed that if an institution had electronic money worth Tk1,000 crore, it should hold an equivalent amount in cash, but alleged that Nagad had a shortfall of Tk675 crore. Fakir said customers would suffer the most if such an institution failed, and called on Bangladesh Bank to properly carry out its supervisory and monitoring responsibilities in the financial sector. Referring to irregularities in banking, Fakir said customers ultimately bear the consequences when banks collect money by offering high returns and later face a crisis. Fakir said he had personally deposited money with First Security Islami Bank and alleged that the bank had fallen into crisis after collecting large sums by promising high returns in the name of Islamic banking. The IGP emphasised morality, transparency, accountability and effective supervision in the banking sector. “It is not enough only to formulate rules and regulations; their effective implementation must be ensured,” he said. Fakir said Islamic banking principles must be understood, while banking operations should take account of risk-sharing, investment feasibility and customers’ capacity.