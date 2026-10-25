PM to leave for Japan tonight on four-day official visit

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will leave here for Japan tonight on a four-day official visit at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.

During the visit, he will hold high-level bilateral talks with Takaichi, meet representatives of major Japanese companies and development institutions, visit industrial and energy facilities, and deliver the keynote address at the Japan-Bangladesh Economic Forum.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with Takaichi at her office on October 27, Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam told journalists at a curtain-raiser media briefing at the Foreign Ministry on October 20.

Takaichi will also host a luncheon in honour of the Bangladesh Prime Minister, he said.

The premier's visit is expected to deepen the existing strategic partnership, attract fresh Japanese investment, expand trade and accelerate ongoing development projects, he added.

Discussions will focus on the effective implementation of the Bangladesh-Japan Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA), signed in February 2026, expanding access for Bangladeshi products to the Japanese market and strengthening business engagement.

The two sides will also explore wider cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture, science and technology, digital transformation, skills development and human resource development.