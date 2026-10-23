Sports best way to save youths from drugs: President
President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that sports are the best way to protect the younger generation from drug addiction, mobile phone addiction and frustration.
"Sports teach young people discipline, perseverance and self-confidence," the President told the inaugural function of the 18th Arafat Rahman Koko National Summer Athletics Competition 2026.
The President formally inaugurated the competition by releasing balloons and festoons at the National Stadium this evening.
He said that expanding sports facilities and ensuring access to playgrounds are essential to protecting the younger generation from destruction and building a healthy nation.
"Athletics is called the mother of sports. It is where an athlete's speed, strength, agility, discipline and endurance are truly tested. Strengthening this foundation will also enhance the country's capabilities in other sports," he said.
Mentioning sports as a symbol of national pride and unity, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Seeing Bangladesh's flag flying on the international stage and hearing the national anthem played on the victory podium are sources of pride for the entire nation. At such moments, we have only one identity: we are Bangladeshis."
The country, he said, must develop its own athletes and ensure that its teams achieve success on the international stage.
The President also urged to ensure equal opportunities for female athletes alongside their male counterparts to make the sports more meaningful and inclusive.
He also call for organising competitions honour regular basis at school, college, district and upazila levels so that no talent is lost due to financial constraints.
At the same time, the President called upon industrial enterprises, banks, insurance companies and the business community, alongside the government, to come forward with long-term sponsorship to develop world-class athletes.
Highlighting various initiatives taken by the government to develop country's sports, the President said, "Initiatives are being implemented to introduce sports cards and sports allowances, launch talent-hunting programmes at the grassroots level and establish modern sports villages at the district level and building playground at every Union level."
"A new wave of enthusiasm has emerged in the country's sports arena. The Prime Minister is playing an important role in advancing all types of sports at the grassroots," he added.
He also urged the relevant authorities to recover illegally occupied playgrounds, preserve existing fields and identify locations for new playgrounds.
The President expressed hope that many talented athletes would emerge from this competition in the future and bring further glory to Bangladesh on the international stage.
Mentioning that the competition had been dedicated to the memory of renowned sports-organizer Arafat Rahman Koko, the President prayed for the salvation of his soul and inaugurated the Arafat Rahman Koko 18th National Summer Athletics Competition 2026.
State Minister Md. Aminul Haque addressed the event as a special guest while Advocate Ali Imam Tapan delivered the welcome address with Bangladesh Athletics Federation President Mohammad Abdullah Zaber in the chair.
Earlier, a march-past featuring 57 participating teams was held, followed by the performance of the competition's theme song while veteran athletes Mohiuddin Ahmed and Sumita Rani Das lit the games' torch.
After inaugurating the event, the President watched the men's and women's 100-metre sprint competitions and presented medals to the winners in both categories.
Earlier on his arrival at 4 pm, the President was welcomed by State Minister for Youth and Sports Md. Aminul Haque, Dhaka South City Corporation Administrator Md. Abdus Salam, Bangladesh Athletics Federation President Mohammad Abdullah Zaber and its General Secretary Advocate Ali Imam Tapan.