Sports best way to save youths from drugs: President

The President formally inaugurated the competition by releasing balloons and festoons at the National Stadium this evening.

"Sports teach young people discipline, perseverance and self-confidence," the President told the inaugural function of the 18th Arafat Rahman Koko National Summer Athletics Competition 2026.

President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today said that sports are the best way to protect the younger generation from drug addiction, mobile phone addiction and frustration.

He said that expanding sports facilities and ensuring access to playgrounds are essential to protecting the younger generation from destruction and building a healthy nation.

"Athletics is called the mother of sports. It is where an athlete's speed, strength, agility, discipline and endurance are truly tested. Strengthening this foundation will also enhance the country's capabilities in other sports," he said.

Mentioning sports as a symbol of national pride and unity, Mirza Fakhrul said, "Seeing Bangladesh's flag flying on the international stage and hearing the national anthem played on the victory podium are sources of pride for the entire nation. At such moments, we have only one identity: we are Bangladeshis."

The country, he said, must develop its own athletes and ensure that its teams achieve success on the international stage.

The President also urged to ensure equal opportunities for female athletes alongside their male counterparts to make the sports more meaningful and inclusive.

He also call for organising competitions honour regular basis at school, college, district and upazila levels so that no talent is lost due to financial constraints.

Photo: Bangabhaban

At the same time, the President called upon industrial enterprises, banks, insurance companies and the business community, alongside the government, to come forward with long-term sponsorship to develop world-class athletes.

Highlighting various initiatives taken by the government to develop country's sports, the President said, "Initiatives are being implemented to introduce sports cards and sports allowances, launch talent-hunting programmes at the grassroots level and establish modern sports villages at the district level and building playground at every Union level."

"A new wave of enthusiasm has emerged in the country's sports arena. The Prime Minister is playing an important role in advancing all types of sports at the grassroots," he added.

He also urged the relevant authorities to recover illegally occupied playgrounds, preserve existing fields and identify locations for new playgrounds.

The President expressed hope that many talented athletes would emerge from this competition in the future and bring further glory to Bangladesh on the international stage.