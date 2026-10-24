Bangladesh reaffirms commitment to multilateralism, UN reform: Humaiun

Bangladesh remains firmly committed to multilateralism and supports meaningful UN reform to address global challenges, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir said today in a message marking United Nations Day. He said the government, under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership, remained determined to strengthen democratic governance, uphold human rights and the rule of law, and promote accountable institutions. The election of Bangladesh’s foreign minister as president of the 81st UN General Assembly underscored the government’s renewed impetus for multilateral engagement, he said.

Kobir said Bangladesh supported a more representative, transparent and effective UN, including meaningful reform of the Security Council, so that the organisation could respond to contemporary realities and deliver for all. “At a time of growing geopolitical tensions, armed conflicts, humanitarian crises and widening inequalities, multilateralism is not merely an option, it is an imperative,” he said. He called for renewed commitment to dialogue, peaceful settlement of disputes, sovereign equality and respect for international law. Highlighting Bangladesh’s contribution to global peace, the state minister said the country’s engagement with the UN was rooted in action and solidarity. As one of the leading contributors to UN peacekeeping operations, Bangladesh’s peacekeepers continued to serve in challenging environments worldwide, he said. He reaffirmed Bangladesh’s commitment to advancing women’s participation in peacekeeping and decision-making on peace and security. Kobir said Bangladesh’s partnership with the UN extended to sustainable development, disaster resilience, poverty reduction, gender equality and humanitarian action.