7 die of dengue, record 2249 hospitalized

Seven more people have died from dengue in Bangladesh, while 2,249 new patients were admitted to hospitals in the 24 hours ending 8am on Sunday, marking the highest single-day admission figure this year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The latest deaths have raised the country’s dengue death toll this year to 384, the DGHS said in its dengue update issued on Sunday.

The previous highest daily hospital admission figure this year was 2,193, recorded on October 11.

The DGHS data covered the 24-hour period from 8am on Saturday to 8am on Sunday.

Dhaka North City Corporation reported 227 hospital admissions during the period, while Dhaka South City Corporation recorded 201 admissions. A further 605 patients were admitted outside the two Dhaka city corporations.

Khulna division recorded the highest number of new admissions, with 297 patients. Rajshahi reported 224 admissions, followed by Chattogram with 217, Barishal with 211, Mymensingh with 155, Rangpur with 82 and Sylhet with 30.

Monthly DGHS data show that two people died from dengue each in January and February, while one death was recorded in May. Deaths then rose to 13 in June, 36 in July, 43 in August and 148 in September. October has recorded 139 dengue deaths so far.

A total of 123,948 dengue patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country from January 1 to Sunday, according to the DGHS. Of them, 117,400 have been discharged after recovery.

Women account for 52.8 per cent of dengue deaths this year, while men account for 47 per cent. Among hospitalised patients, 37.9 per cent are women and 62.1 per cent are men.